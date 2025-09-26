Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a vehicle Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA). — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after they say their officers found a person dead in a vehicle overnight.

According to CSPD, at 11:58 p.m., their officers contacted a suspicious vehicle along Wooten Road with a person who looked slumped over.

When officers got closer, they realized the person was dead. In the initial release, there was no indication of how the person may have died.

In a later statement, CSPD claimed that a man was found dead in the driver's seat and had at least one apparent gunshot wound.

The CSPD Homicide Unit was called to the scene and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The person's identity and cause of death will be released at a later date by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

___

____

