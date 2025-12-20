Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fatal crash on the north side of the city on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a pedestrian is dead following a crash on Friday afternoon.

CSPD says the intersection of Voyager Parkway and Cypress Semi Drive, which is located in the Northgate area, remains blocked while crews investigate a fatal crash that occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Details on how the crash occurred were not immediately shared, but CSPD tells our newsroom that the driver in this crash is cooperating with their investigation.

There is no timeline for when the intersection will fully reopen.

The person's name and cause of death will be released by the El Paso County Coroner at a later time.

___

Manitou Springs community voices frustration with the city's lack of parking transparency If you've been to Manitou, you know parking can be hard to come by. But the people who live there or work there all day tell us they have a problem. Manitou Springs community voices frustration with the city's lack of parking transparency

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.