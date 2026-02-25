Colorado Springs Parks & Rec hiring seasonal staff for upcoming summer programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department is hiring seasonal staff for upcoming summer recreation, including camps, park and trail maintenance, visitor welcome, and support for outdoor recreation programs.

Positions range from 10 to 40 hours a week, with most beginning in the spring and continuing through the summer, and some continuing into the fall.

Open positions include;



Day camp leaders

Golf maintenance workers

Historical interpreters at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Park rangers at Garden of the Gods Park and Pikes Peak

“Seasonal employees are critical to the success of our summer programs and services. These positions offer meaningful work, professional experience and the opportunity to be part of a team that helps create memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike.” Kim King, acting Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services

Applications are now being accepted, and interested candidates can apply through GovernmentJobs.com.

