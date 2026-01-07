Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two children to make first appearance in court after UK extradition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs mother accused of murdering two of her children will appear in court this morning for her first hearing after being extradited from the United Kingdom following nearly two years of legal battles.

Kimberlee Singler, 37, is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse. She faces charges for allegedly killing her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son in 2023.

Singler also faces attempted murder charges for injuring her then-11-year-old daughter. Prosecutors say Singler drugged the children and staged a fake burglary.

Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said the case sends a clear message about pursuing justice across international borders.

"When you commit a crime in our jurisdiction, we will do everything we can. We will partner with everybody that we need to partner with, and we will find you, and we will bring you back," Vasquez said.

Singler is being held without bond on seven felony charges, including first-degree murder, and is innocent until proven guilty.

This is a developing article and will be updated following the courtroom proceedings.

