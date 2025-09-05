Colorado Springs honors retired fire captain who died from job-related cancer, with procession Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs community will honor retired Fire Captain Patrick Rogacki with a procession on Friday, remembering a hero who served his city for 35 years.

Rogacki dedicated more than three decades to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, answering calls that took him far beyond his home city. His service included responding to disasters across the country, most notably at Ground Zero following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The veteran firefighter died on August 1 from cancer related to his work at Ground Zero and his role as a first responder. Despite his retirement from the force, Rogacki's death is considered a "Line of Duty Death" as the department recognizes that this is due to the dangerous conditions they experience while serving.

The procession honoring Rogacki is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is encouraging community members to line the streets along the procession route to pay their respects to Rogacki's life and legacy of service.

🚒PROCESSION INFORMATION🚒



On Friday, September 5th, at approximately 12:30 p.m., following a private ceremony, a procession will take place to honor the life and legacy of Retired CSFD Captain Patrick Rogacki.



A map of the procession route is attached.



We encourage our… pic.twitter.com/Mo0rBRaGHy — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 3, 2025

The route will leave from CSFD Headquarters along Pikes Peak Avenue to Colorado Avenue, up 30th Street, and then down Uintah Street, where the procession will be followed by a private ceremony.

Rogacki's story reflects the sacrifice made by countless first responders who answered the call on September 11 and in the days that followed and the call to serve their communities daily, many of whom continue to face health consequences from their heroic service.

Joining CSFD in 1979, Rogacki retired in 2014, but during his time, he was an influential member of the department, leading and serving on the department's honor guard for many years.

“Captain Rogacki served our community and citizens with excellence for 35 years. He was a passionate and dedicated firefighter who always went above and beyond, whether on a single alarm or in broader roles with the CSFD Honor Guard and Colorado Task Force 1,” said Fire Chief Randy Royal. “We are saddened that his service at Ground Zero led to his passing, but we are proud of the positive impacts he made locally and nationally. We are honored to have had him as part of the CSFD family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and we look forward to honoring him at his memorial service.”

___

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.