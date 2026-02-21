Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado Springs firefighters work to contain a garage fire in the city

CSFD Lehmberg Dr Fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday morning, firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a garage fire on Lehmberg Drive.

CSFD says there were no injuries or trapped parties due to a working smoke alarm. They knocked the fire down around 9:00 a.m.

CSFD says firefighters will continue to work as there are still hot spots.

