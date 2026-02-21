Colorado Springs firefighters work to contain a garage fire in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday morning, firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a garage fire on Lehmberg Drive.

CSFD says there were no injuries or trapped parties due to a working smoke alarm. They knocked the fire down around 9:00 a.m.

Fire is knocked down. There are no injuries, and occupants were able to exit the house thanks to a working smoke alarm. Firefighters will continue to be working as there are still hot spots. pic.twitter.com/pMWnnjRERQ — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) February 21, 2026

CSFD says firefighters will continue to work as there are still hot spots.

