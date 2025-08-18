Colorado Springs Fire swings for the rafters in first-ever softball match against Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs firefighters and police officers stepped away from their emergency duties to face off on the baseball diamond for the first time ever, bringing the community together for a friendly competition.

The inaugural matchup took place Sunday following the Rocky Mountain Vibes game, giving fans a bonus contest at no additional cost. The event was organized through a partnership between the Rocky Mountain Vibes, Police Foundation of Colorado Springs, the Firefighters Protective Association, and Scheels.

The game remained competitive through the first three innings, but the Colorado Springs Fire Department caught fire in the fourth inning, scoring seven runs to take a commanding lead.

Despite plenty of friendly banter between the two departments, CSFD ultimately dominated with their hot bats, winning the game 16-6.

Both agencies expressed hope that this community event will become an annual tradition, giving residents another opportunity to connect with first responders in a fun, relaxed setting.

