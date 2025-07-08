Colorado Springs Fire responds to over 200 calls for service on July 4th Holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has released data regarding the calls for service they responded to between 8:00 a.m. on Friday, July 4, through 8:00 a.m. Saturday, July 5.

The department received a total of 238 calls for service. Among those calls were 17 outside fires, of which the department says three were caused by fireworks.

4th of July by the numbers



CSFD responded to several calls related to fireworks in our city. One of those calls resulted in a family losing their home. Fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs for a reason. It should NEVER come down to a family losing everything they have.… pic.twitter.com/HNosgU273a — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 8, 2025

There was one structure fire reported, which was caused by fireworks and is now an active arson investigation. News5 got the chance to speak to the homeowners who have lost everything. You can watch that coverage below.

If you have any information about the fireworks that caused the fire along Harrison Road, you are asked to call the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.

___

Housing market snapshot for Colorado Springs in June Days on the market continue to decrease when it comes to homes in Colorado Springs as the average median sales price hit $500,000 in June. Housing market snapshot for Colorado Springs in June

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.