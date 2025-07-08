Colorado Springs Fire responds to over 200 calls for service on July 4th Holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has released data regarding the calls for service they responded to between 8:00 a.m. on Friday, July 4, through 8:00 a.m. Saturday, July 5.
The department received a total of 238 calls for service. Among those calls were 17 outside fires, of which the department says three were caused by fireworks.
4th of July by the numbers— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 8, 2025
CSFD responded to several calls related to fireworks in our city. One of those calls resulted in a family losing their home. Fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs for a reason. It should NEVER come down to a family losing everything they have.… pic.twitter.com/HNosgU273a
There was one structure fire reported, which was caused by fireworks and is now an active arson investigation. News5 got the chance to speak to the homeowners who have lost everything. You can watch that coverage below.
If you have any information about the fireworks that caused the fire along Harrison Road, you are asked to call the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.
