Colorado Springs Fire responds to a structure fire near Memorial Park on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire burning northwest of Memorial Park.
The department said they responded to reports of a fire at 214 Swope Avenue. It's between Bijou Street and Platte Avenue.
According to a video posted by he department, the fire was at a mobile home and was nearly engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.
News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
