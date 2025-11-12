Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire responds to a structure fire near Memorial Park on Wednesday

KOAA 5
CSPD and CSFD on the scene of a structure fire in Colorado Springs on November 12, 2025.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire burning northwest of Memorial Park.

The department said they responded to reports of a fire at 214 Swope Avenue. It's between Bijou Street and Platte Avenue.

According to a video posted by he department, the fire was at a mobile home and was nearly engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

