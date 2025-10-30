Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire responds to a mobile home fully engulfed in flames on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is on the scene of a fire that has fully engulfed a mobile home and spread to another.

The fire is located at the Aspen Grove Mobile Home Park on the west side of Colorado Springs along Arch Street.

At the time of publishing this article, it is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of this fire.

News5 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

