Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to fire near storage facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire near 3117 Century Street.

They say a second alarm has been ordered.

PIO is en route. Media please stage at the corner of N El Paso and Fourth St. pic.twitter.com/CnovlrD9ro — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) December 13, 2025

CSFD says that it isn't a building that caught fire, but rather the materials outside of the building.

They say the burning materials are bad for air quality, so anyone in the area should try to refrain from getting too close.

This is an ongoing situation, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

