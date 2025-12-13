Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to fire near storage facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire near 3117 Century Street.

They say a second alarm has been ordered.

CSFD says that it isn't a building that caught fire, but rather the materials outside of the building.

They say the burning materials are bad for air quality, so anyone in the area should try to refrain from getting too close.

This is an ongoing situation, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

