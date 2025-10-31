Colorado Springs Fire Department finds cause of mobile home fire from Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has found the cause of a mobile home fire that began at one home and spread to two others.

CSFD responds to a mobile home fully engulfed in flames on Thursday

Around 6:55 a.m. on Thursday, CSFD firefighters responded to a fire at the Aspen Grove Mobile Home Park, and when they arrived, they found a mobile home that was completely engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained by 7:30 a.m.

CSFD says they received information that a man had been inside the home when the fire started. He was transported to the hospital with minor burns.

They later found out that a neighbor had pulled the man out of the home, saving his life.

News5's Piper Vaughn was on scene and spoke with a woman who says neighbors quickly sprang into action by honking horns, making the mobile home community aware of the fire.

CSFD Fire Investigators have determined that the cause of the fire was accidental from an "improper use of smoking materials," and the home didn't have smoke alarms.

CSFD also provided a list of tips to prevent fires like this one:



Smoke alarms should be installed on every floor of the home, inside and outside every bedroom

Smoke alarms should be checked monthly

Never smoke where medical oxygen is used. Medical oxygen can cause materials to ignite and make fires burn hotter and faster than normal.

Always properly dispose of cigarettes

Never smoke inside or near combustibles

