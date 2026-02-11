Colorado Springs Fire Department announces Fire Training Academy reinstatement following budget restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has announced that the 2026 Fire Training Academy will be reinstated after being cancelled due to budget restrictions.

CSFD says that due to tax revenue from recreational marijuana, the academy can be reinstated and fully operational.

“Without this academy, we would have been well below our authorized staffing levels."



“I am grateful to Mayor Yemi and City Council for allocating these funds to ensure we can maintain the strength and readiness of our department. As your Fire Chief, I am committed to keeping our response times and staffing numbers where they need to be to serve our community with excellence.” Fire Chief Randy Royal

This year's training academy welcomed 36 recruits from across the world. They'll now undergo an 18-week training program.

The academy officially began on Tuesday, February 10. Training covers the following;



Structural Firefighting

Wildland Fire Operations

Hazardous Materials Response

Emergency Medical Technician Refresher

Driver/Operator-Pumper Certification

Other specialized skills essential for firefighter readiness

CSFD says that by investing in training, the department can ensure that the city remains prepared to respond effectively to emergencies and protect the community.

