Colorado Springs City Council: Key votes on camping ban and Boulder Street closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council members face two significant votes Tuesday, addressing illegal camping enforcement and a proposal that could permanently close a stretch of Boulder Street to the public.

Camping Ban Consolidation

City Council passed an amendment to consolidate all illegal camping laws, including camping in vehicles, under a single enforceable municipal code, which appears in front of council members under the agenda item of unfinished business.

The measure rewrites the city's existing code so that all forms of illegal camping, including car camping, fall under one unified ordinance. Violations carry penalties of no more than 10 days in jail, probation, or a fine of up to $300. The city attorney's office maintains it does not collect fines from people experiencing homelessness.



Councilmember David Leinweber said the change provides clarity and a path toward effective services.

"The idea here is to provide a framework where it's clear that camping isn't part of the solution, it's not. I've watched the people deteriorate camping," Leinweber said.

"We want to invest in programs that have great outcomes, and then we want to create pathways for people to get into those programs," Leinweber said.

Critics argue the ordinance criminalizes homelessness, limits access to services, and fails to invest in long-term solutions.

"I knew the ordinance would pass today, but the community has been failed by our city in actually addressing potential solutions," homeless advocate Beth Rolstad said.

Rolstad called on the city to involve service providers earlier in the process.

"The least they could do is engage service providers at the front end of this, rather than reactively when we demand to be included in the problem-solving," Rolstad said.

We asked at the time both Leinweber and Rolstad about a proposed safe-parking program that would allow people living in their vehicles a temporary space to access services without fear of being ticketed.

Leinweber said designated areas could work within the city.

"There is definitely allowable places throughout our city where we could have these safe parking areas," Leinweber said.

Rolstad said she hopes the city moves forward with the concept.

"That's what we need, and that's what I would love to see our community pilot this year and then work into an ongoing plan to address homelessness. Safe parking works in other cities, and I think we should give it a try here," Rolstad said.

Boulder Street closure vote

City Council is also scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal from Colorado Springs School District 11 that would permanently transfer ownership of a stretch of Boulder Street from the city to the district.

The district is asking the city to vacate Boulder Street between Nevada Avenue and Weber Street — a section that has been closed since June. If approved, the street would permanently become district property and would no longer function as a public road.

The closure is tied to a broader effort to modernize Palmer High School, one of the city's most historic schools. The district originally stated in 2025 that the road closures were not permanent, but the proposal could change that.

The project is divided into phases. Phase 1A, which began in June 2025, involves constructing a three-story Academic Wing and renovating existing school buildings. Phase 1B would add a full-size practice running track, but only if the City Council approves the street transfer. According to Brandon Comfort, D11 Deputy Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer, the district does not currently have funding for Phase 1B.

Phase 2, still in its application phase, would focus almost entirely on athletic facilities and would require the use of the closed stretch of Boulder Street. The district also lacks funding for Phase 2, and any funding obtained would require approval through a community vote.

Community members raised concerns about parking, traffic, and accessibility.



"So the neighborhood is concerned about this because they're going to park in our neighborhood, and they're going to stop people from being able to park in front of their homes," said Cheryl Brown, president of the Historic Uptown Neighborhood Association.

Daniel Way, a community member, said accessibility, safety, and traffic are his biggest concerns.

"We need to prioritize pedestrians over drivers in this area, especially around the school," Way said.

"If that's approved, then it permanently becomes property of District 11. So it's closed. There will be no road there anymore," Way said.

Way said he hopes the community's input shapes the outcome.

"I hope that my voice is heard in a way that shapes the conversation and drifts it towards a safer, more balanced development which would be a pedestrian-only street on Boulder," Way said.

Richard Skorman, whose business, Poor Richards, is located a few blocks away, said downtown businesses could suffer if the street is permanently closed to drivers.

"We depend on it because it's the major arterial that's right near our business, and if you think about it, there's only 3 arterials downtown. There's this, there's Platte, and there's Pike's Peak. But having said that, Platte is difficult because of the statue. So people would go down to Boulder to turn left as opposed to Platte," Skorman said.

Skorman said a pedestrian-only street would be a step in the right direction, but he prefers the street remain open to drivers.

"In my mind it's a pretty major thing that they're doing. And I would hope that they understand the consequences," Skorman said.

Both Way and Skorman said they support plans to renovate Palmer High School, but want any solution to prioritize safety and accessibility for students, neighbors, and businesses alike.

News5's Liv Wood is in the City Council meeting on Tuesday and will have an update on News5 at 6 p.m. Council is set to begin its meeting on these issues at 1:00 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

