Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution for expanded recreation at Rosemont Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council approved a resolution allowing expanded recreation at Rosemont Reservoir State Wildlife Area.

The area currently allows seasonal fishing, but the agreement will expand recreation to include camping, parking, non-motorized boating, and restroom facilities.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced the reservoir's possible expansion in late January.

Now that the resolution has been approved, CPW will be taking charge of designing, establishing, and operating the new campground.

CPW's on-site management ensures that the new recreation remains aligned with watershed protection, land management, reservoir operations, and public safety.

The reservoir, which is located 12 miles southwest of Colorado Springs along Pikes Peak's south flank, is part of CSU's local water system. The area and the surrounding watershed are managed by CPW.

There's no official timeline of the reservoir's expansion, but CPW says that the campground could be open for the combined Colorado 150th and U.S. 250th birthday celebrations on July 4, 2026.

To learn more about the Rosemont Reservoir, click here.

A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows Is the mountain design on the I-25 south wall intentional? It comes out a bit, so when snow falls, it tends to pile up and look like a snowcap. A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.