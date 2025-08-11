Colorado Springs calling on artists to bring awareness to stormwater pollution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is calling on artists to once again help bring awareness to stormwater pollution in the city.

It's part of the city's Storm Drain Art Project, and your idea could earn you a $300 commission.

Much of the storm water in Colorado Springs gets directed into places including Fountain Creek and Shooks Run without any kind of filtration to catch pollutants.

You can help by doing the following:



going to the car wash instead of washing your car in your driveway

cleaning up after your pets

reporting chemical spills

The goal of the project is to raise public awareness about the problem.

"The parameters (are) that we look for things that people would see or hear as they're out on a walk (with)... the dog or walking with the family, but it really is a way to just show some beauty," said Jerry Cordova, a Stormwater Specialist.

To check out the design criteria and to submit your idea, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___

Pueblo Indivisible launches 'Rock the Message' to share messages of democracy and justice A message is being painted that goes beyond the canvas. The project addresses local concerns, including calls for more engagement from Pueblo's representative. Pueblo Indivisible launches 'Rock the Message' to share messages of democracy and justice

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.