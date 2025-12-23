Colorado Springs Airport's holiday parking promotion begins Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you're planning on heading out of town for the holidays, the Colorado Springs Airport is offering travelers a gift this season.

The airport is cutting parking rates in half for Christmas travel.

Starting Monday through Saturday, daily parking in long-term and overflow lots drops from $8 to $4 per day. The promotion does not apply to short-term or valet parking. No coupon is required for the discount.

Airport officials say they want to make holiday travel easier and more affordable for the community.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive early because of expected high parking demand.

