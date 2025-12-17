Colorado Springs Airport introduces new tool to make flying easier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) has launched FlyMyAirport, a new widget on the airport's website designed to make planning flights easier.

Colorado Springs Airport

Passengers can use it to search for flights, compare prices, and explore all travel options. COS says the new widget aims to streamline the planning process.

“We are happy to introduce this accessible and easy-to-use service that allows passengers to quickly find the best travel options exclusively from COS. FlyMyAirport™ is a solution that enhances the overall shopping experience by providing a seamless and efficient way to plan and book flights from COS to anywhere in the world. It also helps the airport team better understand the demand of our community for non-stop flights to desired destinations.” COS Aviation Director Alex Kovacs

To book a flight out of COS, visit their website.

