Colorado Springs Adds More School Zones Ahead of New School Year

COLORADO SPRINGS — As thousands of students head back to class this week, Colorado Springs officials are making more efforts to keep kids safe.

City leaders confirmed they are now adding school zones to multiple middle and high schools — including Palmer High School, Mann Middle School and Cheyenne Mountain High School — a measure not previously implemented.

Colorado Springs police say they will be out in force to enforce traffic laws in these areas.

“We are active in those school zones,” Sgt. Paul Malchow said. “Voluntary compliance is our primary goal for this and that’s why we’re asking the community to be aware, put down your phones and anything that might distract you. The safety of our children is paramount.”

The speed limit in school zones is 20 mph, and fines for violations are doubled. Police also plan to add speed cameras in school zones in the coming months.

City officials say more than 10 additional school zones are expected to be installed across the area in the next two years.

School zones that are tentatively planned for 2025-2026 include:

Vista Ridge High School

Sierra High School

Cheyenne Mountain High School

Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy

Fox Meadow Middle School

Nikola Tesla Education Opportunity Center

Mann Middle School

Atlas Prep

Panorama Middle School

West Middle School

Palmer High School

Fremont Elementary

