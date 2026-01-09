Colorado sees reductions in auto theft for third consecutive year

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says the state is starting the New Year with some good news: auto theft rates are down for the third consecutive year!

CSP and the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) say Colorado is on a positive trend in reducing auto theft rates.

In 2025, Colorado saw a 34% decrease in auto theft compared to 2024, and a 61% decrease since 2022.

“We know drivers have been doing more than this to prevent vehicle theft, and there has never been a better time to continue going the extra mile to take these preventative steps. From steering wheel locks to GPS trackers and kill switches, everything you do makes a substantial impact on preventing auto theft in 2026 and beyond.” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol

To continue this trend, Coloradans are asked to continue locking their cars and taking their keys every time.

According to the Stolen Vehicle Data Repository (SVDR), these are the 10 cities with the highest auto theft rates in the state;



Denver Aurora Colorado Springs Pueblo Lakewood Westminster Thornton Commerce City Greeley Littleton

If you're a victim of auto theft, you can learn more about the Victim's Assistance program for Colorado residents here.

