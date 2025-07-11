Colorado Planned Parenthood clinics turn away Medicaid patients due to federal budget bill

DENVER – This week, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains notified patients that it can no longer provide healthcare services to Medicaid recipients.

The organization cited the federal budget bill, which prohibits Medicaid recipients from using the insurance at Planned Parenthood clinics. After reviewing a copy of the email, the Scripps News Group reached out to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains' CEO for more context.

“The impact has been terrible and immediate," said CEO Adrienne Mansanares. "I mean, effective at the signing of the budget on July 4, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains was forced to suspend services to all of our patients enrolled in Medicaid."

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains covers three states: Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

“It does impact local communities and states at differing rates. So it really does depend on the state laws and the realities of the Medicaid system within each one," Mansanares explained.

Earlier this year, Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 25-183, requiring abortion care coverage for Colorado Medicaid patients.

“In Colorado, we have what would be a really helpful law in a normal time, in a normal setting, which means that patients who have Medicaid need to go to a Medicaid provider to use it," Mansanares said.

However, under the new federal law, Planned Parenthood is no longer a Medicaid provider, according to Mansanares.

"They can't decide that they want to pay out of pocket. And so even in Colorado, with patients who want to come to Planned Parenthood, if they're enrolled in the Medicaid program, we literally, we legally can't see them,” the CEO said.

Mansanares said Planned Parenthood provides many healthcare services, not just abortion care.

“It's already illegal to use federal funds to fund abortion care, that doesn't happen. It has not happened. It's never happened," Mansanares said. "But now what this law does is it says that people with Medicaid for their insurance can no longer use it for things like birth control, cervical cancer screenings, breast cancer screenings, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, transgender hormonal therapy."

Mansanares said she is disappointed with Colorado lawmakers who supported the federal budget bill.

“I urge every Republican in Colorado who was sent to the House or Congress to come to our health centers and turn away the patients that are crying right now, to pick up the phone in my call center and explain to a person that they can't get their birth control or their annual exam and that they voted on this terrible, illegal bill,” she said.

The Scripps news Group reached out to every Colorado Republican member of Congress. Representative Lauren Boebert, who oversees Colorado's 4th Congressional District, provided the following statement:

"It's about time the federal government told Planned Parenthood to go fund itself. There are plenty of other organizations who provide health services that actually treat and support women in Colorado and the United States that should receive funding. There's no reason a single cent of taxpayer funds should ever go towards an organization whose entire existence is based around providing abortions at any time and preying on young women and families who deserve so much better."

Mansanares said Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains will continue to work with community partners to ensure vulnerable populations receive the healthcare services they need.

