Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking input on how to manage mule deer population

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is looking for your input on how to manage the mule deer population.

CPW is doing a statewide survey to gather your ideas and concerns about how rangers can best manage the mule deer herds in our state. CPW does the survey every 10 years.

Scientists look at the following when making a plan for managing the deer population:



deer herd size

herd health

hunting license numbers

"Some of the things that we're interested in hearing about are how people interface with deer, if they view them as wildlife viewers or landowners, and then what kind of concerns they see moving forward, and that really depends on people's perspectives, and that's what we're trying to gain right now," said Julie Stiver, a Senior Biologist for CPW.

CPW's South East Region, which includes Colorado Springs, currently manages five mule deer herds.

If you are looking to weigh in, you can fill out the survey on CPW's website. The deadline is September 19.

___

U.S. Space Command's departure from Colorado Springs could impact local economy How will this move impact the Colorado Springs economy? U.S. Space Command's departure from Colorado Springs could impact local economy

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.