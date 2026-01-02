Colorado Parks and Wildlife increases daily vehicle pass fee for select state parks

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On January 1, 2026, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) increased the daily vehicle pass fee at a select few state parks in the northwest region of Colorado.

The fees at Elkhead Reservoir, Pearl Lake, Stagecoach, and Steamboat Lake State Parks have increased from $10 to $12.

CPW says the two-dollar difference will go to Routt County to maintain the county roads that are associated with entering and exiting the parks.

The Parks and Wildlife Commission approved the increase during their November 2025 meeting.

The 'Keep Colorado Wild Pass' will not be affected by this change.

Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1 Several Colorado state laws will go into effect on January 1, including House Bill 1090, which will give more transparency to customers about unexpected costs by eliminating junk fees. Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.