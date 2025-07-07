Colorado park rangers prepared for busy summer season at local lakes, reservoirs

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It's gearing up to be a busy summer season on Colorado lakes and reservoirs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are over 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths across the country each year, with the number of deaths typically peaking in July.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) This chart shows the number of drowning deaths by month and year, including the most recent provisional data available.

People wasted no time getting out on the water on Friday.

"We had about 60 to 75 cars in line before the gates opened this morning," Lakewood Ranger Grace King said of Bear Creek Lake Park, which opens at 6 a.m.

There was a record turnout in 2024, with more than 5,000 people. The park hit capacity on Friday at 9:40 a.m. and officials had to turn cars away.

"We were in by the skin of our teeth," said Erin Sloan, who came with her kids right before the park closed. "The sun tent is always really nice, bringing lots of water. Then when [my son is] actually in the water, we will throw a life vest on him."

Denver7 Pictured: Erin Sloan (left) with Denver7's Danielle Kreutter (right)

Rangers are keeping an eye on the packed swim beach by land and by water. Up to eight rangers were on staff patrolling Friday, spending the majority of their time at Big Soda Lake.

"I am looking for life jackets, making sure if someone's not wearing them, that they at least have them on their boat, making sure folks aren't open water swimming out here, as well," said King.

Denver7 Pictured: Denver7's Danielle Kreutter talking with Lakewood Ranger Grace King

While out on an afternoon patrol, the Scripps News Group spotted only one couple on a paddleboard who didn't have enough life jackets.

One life jacket is required per person. Anyone over the age of 13 is not required to wear them, but they do need to have them.

"We have our life jackets. You always have to have those when you're out on a paddle board, and have our ankle straps on so we can't lose our board," said Kelsey McCarthy, who was out on the lake Friday.

Denver7

Rangers told Scripps News there's plenty of overlap in rules when it comes to local, state and national parks, but it doesn't hurt to be prepared for the regulations in place at the areas travelers are headed to.

"Double-checking park rules and regulations before coming out here. If you have any questions, please just call the visitor center or check in with a ranger when you get here," King said.

