Colorado increases DUI enforcement for Fourth of July holiday weekend, free rides available

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado drivers will see increased enforcement on roads across the state during the Fourth of July holiday weekend as officials work to reduce impaired driving fatalities.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is supporting State Patrol and 51 local law enforcement agencies for the holiday DUI enforcement period, which begins today and continues through July 7.

Drivers may encounter sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and additional officers on duty throughout the six-day period.

In Colorado Springs, the Whitlaw Law Firm is offering "free rides" for people planning to celebrate and curb the possibilities of DUI. All you have to do is submit a receipt on their website, and get up to $20 reimbursed on a one-way Lyft or Uber ride.

The enforcement comes during what officials call the "100 deadliest days of summer" — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities typically spike.

During this timeframe, one in three traffic fatalities involves an impaired driver. There have been 82 impaired driving-related deaths in Colorado so far this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

