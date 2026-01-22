Colorado has no plans to reintroduce more gray wolves this winter, state wildlife officials announce

DENVER, Colo. — A third round of gray wolves expected to be reintroduced into the state this winter won’t be coming to Colorado after all, state wildlife officials announced Wednesday, a move that could hamper the agency’s goal of achieving a self-sustaining wolf population in the long term.

The announcement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) comes a month after the federal government sent a letter to CPW, saying the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) would take over Colorado’s wolf reintroduction program unless the state addressed what the feds described as

“compliance issues.”

CPW officials told Scripps News Denver they planned to cooperate with the request.

It was not immediately clear if that warning had anything to do with Wednesday’s announcement. Scripps News Denver has reached out to CPW for comment.

Laura Clellan, the CPW’s acting director, said in a statement her agency will continue to meet with producers and other stakeholders, including the USFWS, to “explore how to maximize the restoration effort” next winter while protecting both livestock and wolves.

In the meantime, state wildlife officials said they would continue working with producers to implement tactics outlined in the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Minimization Program Guide while building on “significant conflict mitigation milestones this year.”

The now-canceled reintroduction this month was destined for southwestern Colorado, where cattle ranchers there spoke to Scripps News Denver last fall about their concerns with bringing the predators into their lands.

Though CPW has confirmed successful reproduction in four wolf packs over the summer, an estimate of the number of new pups has not yet been confirmed, officials said Wednesday.

That, coupled with the current wolf population’s fatality rate of about 50% since they were reintroduced starting in 2023, could increase “the risk of failing to achieve a self-sustaining wolf population in Colorado,” CPW Wolf Program Manager Eric Odell said Wednesday.

Agency officials said they would continue making all management decisions on a case-by-case basis after evaluating circumstances, the state’s wolf restoration and management plan, and relevant law.

“This is a complicated effort and I want to encourage all stakeholders to continue to work together as we move toward the goal of creating a self-sustaining population of wolves in the state, while at the same time minimizing conflict with livestock,” said CPW acting director Clellan.

Rob Edward, the president of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project, a nonprofit dedicated to the restoration of gray wolves in the Rocky Mountain West, told Scripps News Denver via email the decision means the USFWS "has gone back on their commitment to Colorado and their legal obligation to the Endangered Species Act."

"Given we cannot bring more wolves in this season, it means that every wolf on the ground is doubly valuable," he said. "Colorado Parks & Wildlife will need to redouble their efforts to prevent conflict between wolves and livestock, and go hard on investigating any illegally caused wolf deaths."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Colorado Cattlemen's Association said the decision by CPW was "a constructive step that reflects the need for the state to pause and address the ongoing concerns raised by livestock producers and rural communities."

“A pause in releases must not mean a pause in action,” said Curt Russell, president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. “Producers are living with wolves today, and effective management tools, compensation, and responsiveness from the state are critical during this period.”

