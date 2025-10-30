Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association encouraging farmers to donate extra produce to food banks

GREELY, Colo. — Coloradans from across the state are stepping up to help feed people who are about to lose their food benefits amid the government shutdown.

The Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association is working to help as well, asking farmers to donate their extra produce to food banks.

“We would like to put the call out to our growers," said Marilyn Bay, executive director for the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association. "If you're thinking about donating, you have produce that's not going to be sold, get it to those food banks now, because… we know there's going to be a swell in the needs at food banks."

Marilyn Bay, executive director of the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Grower Association

In a message posted on the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) website last week, state officials warned that because of the shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has not released the funds that states like Colorado use to pay Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“This means Colorado is unable to issue the approximately $120 million of November SNAP benefits to clients until the federal government restores funding,” the message reads.

Monica Buhlig, Food Bank of the Rockies chief impact officer, said the shutdown is driving up demand at food assistance locations across the state.

"This week, hunger relief partners have said that they've started to see even more because there are people, the people who are about to lose their benefits Nov. 1, their SNAP benefits, realize that their budgets have been profoundly changed," Buhlig said.

The state estimates around 600,000 Coloradans — half of whom are children — will not receive SNAP benefits in November. That represents approximately $120 million that will not be distributed to families in need.

"A loss like this is pulling the rug out from people and how they had planned to feed their families and how they also planned for the holidays," Buhlig said.

Typically, farmers donate any produce that is not sold at the beginning of the year. Bay is asking farmers to take stock now and donate what they can.

“If you were thinking of doing it in January, think about doing it now,” Bay said.

Bay hopes growers can step in and help fill a critical need in Colorado.