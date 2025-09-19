Collaborative AI platform chooses Colorado Springs for headquarters relocation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Governor Jared Polis announced on Friday that BoodleBox, a platform for collaborative AI in higher education, will be relocating its headquarters to Colorado Springs.

The governor says that the relocation effort will bring 30 new jobs to the area with an average annual wage of $104,775.

According to the governor's office, the average wage exceeds the average annual salary in El Paso County by 165%.

Job positions will include account executives, developers, data scientists and senior leadership.

BoodleBox provides education institutions with access to AI models, such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and LLAMA through one interface designed for AI collaboration.

The company will focus on providing services to college professors and students in Colorado Springs to support responsible collaboration with GenAI. The goal is to provide support for class preparation, teaching, learning, and assessments.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission has approved up to $323,056 in a performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit for the company over eight years.

The money is dependent on BoodleBox's ability to meet job creation and salary requirements.

“We are thrilled to welcome another visionary business to El Paso County—one committed to fostering career growth through education, creativity, and innovation. El Paso County is proud to support our business community with performance-based incentives like the Enterprise Zone Program, making our region one of the best places in Colorado to live, work, and do business.” Carrie Geitner, Chair of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners

BoodleBox also considered Tysons, Virginia, Atlanta, Georgia, and Austin, Texas as possible relocation sites.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.