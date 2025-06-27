Co. Appeals Court sides with lower court on Wilson Water tank challenge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Court of Appeals affirmed the decision of a lower court to dismiss the lawsuit against Colorado Springs City Council filed by neighbors of the Wilson Water tank, constructed by Colorado Springs Utilities in 2023.

The owners of the Flying W Ranch and Lawrence Starr, who live next to the tank that was built too tall, have challenged the city council's decision to let the tank stand, arguing the council also serves as the board of Colorado Springs Utilities.

The tank, built above the Mountain Shadows neighborhood, was erected 15 feet higher than its approved plans in large part due to a 20-foot dome that tops the structure. For years, neighbors have been raising concerns over whether Utilities side-stepped the city's planning and building processes and lied to them in the process.

Both parties who filed suit say they are considering taking this to the State Supreme Court.

