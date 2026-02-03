'Clean and Safe' program in Downtown Colorado Springs receives funding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An effort to draw more people to Downtown Colorado Springs by improving safety and cleanliness got a financial boost Tuesday.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade signed a deal providing $700,000 to support the Downtown Partnership's 'Clean and Safe' program. It includes providing security teams to patrol the Downtown area and a mental health outreach program focused on the homeless community.

The mayor says this will make Downtown an even more welcoming place to visit.

"Downtown truly is where residents gather, visitors arrive, and first impressions are made," said Mayor Mobolade. "Downtown is also where culture, commerce, creativity and community intersect. And when Downtown flourishes, the entire city feels it."

Mayor Mobolade says the Clean and Safe program may be expanded to other parts of the city.

