City of Pueblo hosting 'Team Up to Clean Up' free dump day for residents

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday, October 18, the City of Pueblo is hosting "Team Up to Clean Up," an event offering a free dump day to residents across the city.

From 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., residents can bring large household items, trash, and yard debris to the Colorado State Fairgrounds and Colorado State University Pueblo.

Residents will enter the fairgrounds at Gate 3 on Mesa Avenue and Gate 9 on Beulah Avenue. Traffic will be routed to the drop-off and then exit through Gate 5 on Prairie Avenue.

Additionally, residents with green waste like yard debris and non-bagged branches or grass can take their waste to RecycleWorks.

If you have items you'd like to dispose of, the city asks that each household limit itself to one pickup-size truckload only. People are encouraged to bring items like furniture, mattresses, carpet, and up to nine used tires off the rim.

Moving trucks and oversized trucks are not permitted.

Residents are asked to bring an ID or utility bill with their name and address so the city can verify that they are residents.

Cars or trucks with building materials, including concrete, soil, or rocks, will be turned away. Hazardous materials, appliances, and electronics will also be turned away.

The City of Pueblo has also partnered with Waste Connections from October 20 through November 1 for "Discount Days," offering a 50% discount to Pueblo residents to use the Waste Connections Southside Landfill.

Solid waste, trash, yard trimmings, mattresses, and box springs are accepted. All loads must be covered and secured to receive the discount.

Waste Connection Southside Landfill is open Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you'd like to volunteer for this event, you can contact Pueblo Public Works at (719)553-2295 or pubworks@pueblo.us.

Jeers and Cheers in Pueblo as groups gather to protest and celebrate national and local Holidays Monday, people for and against the local and national holidays celebrated across the country gathered in Pueblo to share their opinions and celebrate their heritages. Jeers and Cheers in Pueblo as groups gather to protest and celebrate national and local Holidays

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.