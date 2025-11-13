City of Manitou Springs celebrates completion of Phase 4 of the Creek Walk Trail with a ribbon-cutting

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs is celebrating the completion of Phase 4 of the Creek Walk Trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The ceremony and walking tour event will begin at the Mayfair Trailhead.

“This phase of the Creek Walk Trail is a continuation of our community’s investment in accessible infrastructure, pedestrian safety, and high-quality public spaces. It reflects Manitou’s values—respect for nature, historic preservation, and long-term livability.” Mayor John Graham

City leaders will give brief remarks, followed by a self-paced walking tour along the newly completed portion of the trail.

Phase 4, which began in September, extends the path from Mayfair Avenue to Old Man's Trail and expands the sidewalk into a 10-foot-wide concrete trail for pedestrians, cyclists, and other users.

The city says that improvements include;



Seven landscaped bulb-outs for visual appeal and natural buffering

ADA-accessible multimodal design

Preservation of existing pedestrian crossings

New lighting, irrigation, and signage

Enhanced creekside amenities and safety features

Improved connectivity to downtown, neighborhoods, parks, and schools

This phase of the project was funded through local, state, and federal funding. The breakdown of the funding can be found below;

Local Agency Match + Overmatch ($628,000)



Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) – $200,000

Manitou Springs Open Space Fund – $138,000

Manitou Springs Mobility and Parking – $300,000

Colorado Department of Transportation and Federal Funds ($970,000)



Multimodal Options Fund (MMOF) – $400,000 (Federal)

Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) – $320,000 (State)

CDOT Revitalizing Main Streets – $250,000 (State)

The project has six phases, with Phase 5 and Phase 6 expected to start in 2026-2027.

Phase 5 will extend the trail from Old Man's Trail to El Paso Boulevard, connecting to Hiawatha Gardens, and Phase 6 will extend the trail from Serpentine Roundabout to Rainbow Falls.

For more information on the project, visit the City of Manitou Springs Creek Walk Trail project page here.

