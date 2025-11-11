City of Fountain to dedicate park to fallen Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra on Wednesday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents of Fountain are invited to the Aspen Ranch Community Park this Wednesday, where the city will unveil the park's official new name, Julian "JB" Becerra Park.

The park is located along Lackawanna Street, in a new development on the east side of the city.

The dedication ceremony is set to take place at 2 p.m., and the community is encouraged to attend. There, you can expect to hear from Katie Becerra, Julian's widow, as well as Police Chief Mark Cristiani, who will speak to who Becerra was as an officer.

Officer Becerra represented the very best of law enforcement, courage, compassion, and a deep commitment to protecting others,” said Cristiani, “This park will serve as a lasting reminder of JB’s sacrifice, and the positive impact he made in our community.”

Officer Becerra died in the line of duty in 2023 after falling off a 40-foot bridge in south Colorado Springs during a pursuit in February of that year.

Following his death, Devan Bobian was charged and found guilty of murder in the second degree as prosecutors tied Bobian's actions directly to the death of Becerra. A sentencing for Bobian is scheduled for December.

