City of Fountain replaces 1970s-era bathrooms in Aga Park with 'Smart Bathrooms'

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Fountain has replaced decades-old bathrooms at Aga Park with new, 'smart bathrooms,' that will open to the public in two weeks.

City officials say that there are final touches that still need to be completed before opening to community members.

The 1970s-era bathrooms were torn down back in October 2025.

According to the city, the new bathroom structure was purchased from a Canadian company in Quebec, Urben Blu, and cost $550,000. It was paid for primarily using park fees paid by developers, not taxpayer money.

The new bathrooms will periodically self-clean using jets in the floor, and will automatically restock soap and toilet paper, reducing the need for city workers to make multiple trips for maintenance during the busy season.

Additionally, the city says that the adjacent splash pad is scheduled to open during Memorial Day weekend.

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