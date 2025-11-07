Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Fountain receives almost $2 million for Lorraine Elementary renovation

Fountain receives EPA funding to address health and safety concerns at the former Lorraine Elementary School, which has sat empty for years with asbestos contamination. City council members say it's time for improvements that could lead to future community development opportunities.
Posted

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Fountain has received almost $2 million from the EPA to pay for the clean up and renovation of the former Lorraine Elementary School.

The building is located on East Iowa Avenue just east of Fountain Mesa Road.

It was originally opened as a school in the 1950s. It is now abandoned, but still contains asbestos and has other health and safety concerns.

The money from the EPA will go towards removing the hazards and cleaning up the property.

Members of city council say while the Lorraine building has been a part of the community for decades, it's time for improvements.

Work on the building is expected to begin in mid-2026. Parts of the building will be demolished at a later date once more money is secured.

