City of Fountain asking community members to vote on new City Hall fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Fountain is asking community members to vote for their favorite design for a new City Hall fountain.

The existing structure suffered flooding damage in 2023. The city says that a FEMA grant has made it possible to obtain the needed funding to replace it.

City of Fountain

The two final design options commemorate the 2026 anniversaries of America, Colorado, and Fountain.

To take a closer look at the designs and vote for your favorite, participate in the city's survey.

The survey will be open until City Council's next workshop on Tuesday, January 13.

