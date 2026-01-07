City of Colorado Springs releases action plan to cut waste, boost recycling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs wants to reduce waste ending up in landfills. Officials have unveiled the city's action plan to cut waste, boost recycling and build a more sustainable community.

The goal is to raise the city's waste diversion rate to 37% by 2045. The city says this reflects community feedback and helps prepare Colorado Springs for long-term sustainability.

"Currently, there is a charge for that in our market," said Ryan Trujillo, Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Colorado Springs. "We're pursuing other funding to make that more easy, so we want to partner with the community, we want to partner with our stakeholders, to increase the accessibility for recycling and composting."

The plan outlines different actions, which include the following:



expanding recycling

composting

improving education

reducing contamination

better tracking how waste is managed

