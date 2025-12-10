City of Colorado Springs opens new park in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs is celebrating the opening of a new neighborhood park in north Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

To celebrate, the city is hosting an event that will include remarks from Mayor Mobolade, Parks, Recreation, & Cultural Service Director Britt Haley, City Councilmember David Leinweber, and former City Council President Randy Helms.

Students from Discovery Canyon Campus Elementary School will also be play testing the new park.

The city says the park includes a 6,500 square-foot playground, with accessible walking loops, a field, a half-court, a picnic area, furniture, trees, and a natural area with trails and a scenic overlook.

The park is located in a neighborhood near the intersection of North Gate Boulevard and Voyager Parkway. Tucked away along Spectrum Loop.

The park will serve the Northgate area.

