City of Colorado Springs invites residents to give input on housing and development funding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs Housing and Homelessness Response Department is inviting all members of the community to participate in a public hearing for the 2026 Annual Action Plan draft.

The plan guides how federal housing and community development funding is used for low- and moderate-income residents.

The hearing will take place on Wednesday, January 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the City Administration Building (30 S Nevada Ave., Room 102).

People can also attend the hearing online or by phone. More information on that can be found by visiting the City's website.
 
The Annual Action Plan outlines priorities, programs, and funding allocations for the upcoming program year, with focuses on the following;

  • affordable housing
  • homelessness response and prevention
  • neighborhood improvements
  • support for community-based organizations

The city wants public input to ensure that the funding investments reflect real community needs.

Funding sources include the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program.

