City of Colorado Springs giving away free trees for local neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs wants to help get more trees into local neighborhoods, and they're giving away some for free.

The city launched a new program Wednesday called "Grow Shade Together."

The program has two parts. The first is to pant trees now that will eventually replace the city's aging trees. The second is to plant trees in parts of the city that don't have much tree shade.

The area of focus is the southeast side of Colorado Springs in the Hillside and Stratton Meadows neighborhoods.

"You can almost talk to any resident and they want more trees," said Matthew Puckett, a Forester with the City of Colorado Springs. "It's hard to get anybody to agree that much on anything, and we can all agree that we want more trees."

Federal grant money is funding the program.

People who live in that area can find out if they're eligible for a free tree using an interactive city map. To view the map, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

