City of Colorado Springs Chief of Staff steps down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs Chief of Staff, Jamie Fabos, has announced that she will be leaving the city as of February 16, 2026.

“Jamie brought a no-nonsense, ‘get it done’ energy to our work. She is an exceptional operator who earned the trust of her team by consistently supporting and empowering the people around her. My administration benefited greatly from her ability to manage multiple priorities, reorganize operations for maximum effectiveness, and keep critical projects moving with speed and precision. Across more than a decade of service—and two administrations—Jamie helped launch many of the initiatives now shaping our city’s future, leaving a lasting mark on the City of Colorado Springs. We will miss her deeply and are profoundly grateful for her leadership and dedication.” Mayor Yemi Mobolade

Fabos designed and planned the Keep it Clean and Safe Program, which addresses the impacts of homelessness on key corridors, focusing on police staffing shortages. She was also a leader in balancing the city's budget, passing legislation to allow the Colorado Springs Fire Department to join the Firefighter Heart and Cancer Trust.

“It’s been an honor to serve the city I’ve called home for over 20 years. A sports professional at heart, I never planned to work in government, but the last 10 years have been eye-opening as far as the quality of the employees, the amount of work they complete with extremely limited resources, and their dedication to public service. It has been a great honor to lead this fantastic team of people, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved.”

Jamie Fabos

She was appointed as Chief of Staff in 2023, but she was the City's Chief of Communications Officer under former Mayor John Suthers.

She's been a leader during the COVID-19 pandemic, handled crisis communications for the Planned Parenthood Shooting, and launched the rebranding of the City as Olympic City USA.

Deputy Chief of Staff Travis Easton will be Acting Chief of Staff prior to the search to fill the position.

