City of Colorado Springs celebrates Duck Lake restoration project completion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs will be celebrating the completion of the Duck Lake restoration project with a ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, October 30.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. at 959 Glen Avenue, near the Heritage Garden.

Duck Lake's restoration marks an investment in one of the city's most historic park spaces.

Restoration included the following:



Rebuild of the lake with a stone cap

New aeration system

Cleaning and restoration of the original stonework on the historic levee wall

Converted bluegrass turf to native vegetation supported by a new irrigation system

Four new flower beds

Improvements to access the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail from both the north and south ends of the lake

The project, which cost $1.5 million, was funded through TABOR 2B, Friends of Monument Valley Park, and the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program.

“The restoration of Duck Lake honors the legacy of Monument Valley Park while ensuring it remains a thriving natural and recreational space for generations to come. This project reflects the strength of community partnerships and our shared commitment to preserving Colorado Springs’ historic landscapes.” Britt Haley, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director

The community is invited to come see the restored lake firsthand at Thursday's ceremony.

Invasive insect spreading across Front Range; how Colorado Springs is preparing The city has a plan to keep a specific invasive insect out of Colorado Springs. The bug is called the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). Invasive insect spreading across Front Range; how Colorado Springs is preparing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.