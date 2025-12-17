City of Colorado Springs announces completion of Prospect Lake Aeration Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says the Prospect Lake Aeration Project is complete!

The project at Memorial Park improves the water quality, supports aquatic life, and enhances the overall health of the lake.

City of Colorado Springs A photo of Prospect Lake taken on 7/24/2024 shows an apparent algae bloom.

Approximately $450,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was used to design a system that addressed lake health issues, with the main objective of combatting and preventing blue-green algae blooms and fish kills in the lake.



Watch our previous coverage from when the lake closed for construction in March of 2025.

The new aeration system increases oxygen in the lake, reducing algae growth, improving water clarity, and creating a healthier environment for the ecosystems within the lake.

System changes will also improve support with year-round recreation at Prospect Lake.

“This project delivers lasting benefits for both the lake and our community members who enjoy it. By improving circulation and oxygen levels, we’re restoring balance to the lake’s ecosystem and ensuring Prospect Lake remains a vibrant, welcoming place for recreation and connection for years to come.” Kim King, Assistant Park Director

To see the full timeline of the project, visit the city's project website.

