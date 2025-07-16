City hosting public meeting for the Powers Boulevard Extension Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a public meeting for community members to learn more about the Powers Boulevard Extension Project.

Those who attend will learn more about the upcoming noise study, the roadway design, and the environmental analysis process.

The meeting will be on Thursday, July 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Discovery Canyon High School (1810 North Gate Boulevard).

The project will expand Powers Boulevard northward from Highway 83 to Voyager Parkway.

According to the city, the changes will:



Improve mobility

Reduce congestion

Connect northeast Colorado Springs with I-25 and surrounding areas



