City celebrates newly renovated Rampart Community Park playground on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs has completed renovations on the Rampart Community Park playground and will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning.

The ribbon-cutting begins at 11:30 a.m. and will include remarks from Colorado Springs City Councilmember Tom Bailey and Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Director Britt Haley.

“Rampart Community Park’s new playground gives all kids a fun play space where they can explore, imagine, and work out all their extra energy. This project shows what a big difference an investment in our park playgrounds can make in our community.” Britt Haley, Director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services

The city says the redesign aimed to bring more inclusive and family-friendly features to the park.

New improvements include;



New climbing structures

Slides

A new shade structure

Expanded seating

Renovations also included replacing the sand surface with an artificial grass area and new site concrete. Old equipment was removed, and an Americans with Disabilities Act ramp was added for more accessibility from the parking lot to the main plaza.

The project was funded through the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) Parks fund and the Office of Accessibility for $389,644.

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm. Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.