Citizen-backed lawsuit against the Pikes Peak Library District dismissed by judge

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — An El Paso County Judge has dismissed a citizen-backed lawsuit against the Pikes Peak Library District.

Judge Gregory Werner sided with ruled in favor of the Pikes Peak Library District in a lawsuit over the closure of the Rockrimmon Library.

The case, started in December by several neighborhood residents and groups, was centered on claims that the library board violated Colorado's open meetings laws when it decided not to renew the library's lease. Watch our coverage at the time in the video player below.

Their goal was to require the library district to extend the lease by one year at a reduced rate.

On Monday, Judge Werner found that the court lacked the power to review the board's decision and furthermore that, "There is no factual dispute regarding whether PPLD violated the Colorado Open Meeting Law and, based on that undisputed evidence, Plaintiffs’ claim that PPLD violated the Colorado Open Meeting Law is DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE," the decision read.

The ruling dismisses all claims with prejudice, meaning the case is now closed and cannot be brought against the library district in court again.

