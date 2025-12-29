Christmas tree recycling locations open in Colorado Springs through January 31

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As the holiday season comes to a close, Colorado Springs residents have several options for recycling their Christmas trees instead of sending them to landfills.

Through January 31, people can recycle their trees at Rocky Top Resources, located off Las Vegas Street on the south end of Colorado Springs between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

The facility is asking for a $5 donation, with all proceeds benefiting youth development programs at El Pomar Youth Sports Park.

"It's nice to help the community out, giving them a place to drop off Christmas trees rather than going to the landfill and then also grinding it into mulch and reusing that as ground cover or places for their landscape, and uh just enjoy being able to help the community in that way," said Jared Martin of Rocky Top Resources.

Starting this weekend, six additional drop-off locations will open throughout El Paso County on January 3-4 as well as January 10-11 frin 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. They are as follows:



Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Rd. & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Rd. & McLaughlin Rd.)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Monarbor Dr.)

Martin 'Ed' Ragain Field (Barnes Rd. & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Rd. & 30th St.)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Ave. & Union Blvd.)

Learn more about the program and what is and is not allowed here.

