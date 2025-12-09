Children's Hospital Colorado reacts to new hepatitis B vaccine guidance from the CDC

We are getting reaction from the region's largest pediatric hospital on the recommendation to end hepatitis B vaccines at birth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Scripps News Group anchor Shannon Ogden reached out to Children's Hospital Colorado Denver for an interview on the controversial move. The hospital declined an interview and sent a statement that sidesteps directly running afoul of the Trump administration.

"We encourage families to have conversations about vaccines with their trusted primary care provider(s). And to reference factual sources such as this Just Ask Children’s article (Which includes an overview on the hepatitis B vaccine in babies), the AAP, or Immunize Colorado."

The AAP, the American Academy of Pediatrics, says on its website that the hepatitis B vaccine, which is usually given as two, three or four shots, "is the best way to protect your child from becoming infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV)."

"Infants should get their first dose of hepatitis B vaccine at birth and will usually complete the series at 6–18 months of age. The birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine is an important part of preventing long-term illness in infants and the spread of hepatitis B. Most people who are vaccinated with hepatitis B vaccine are immune for life," the website reads.

On Friday, a federal vaccine advisory committee voted to end the longstanding recommendations that all U.S. babies get the hepatitis B vaccine the day they are born and instead recommended the birth dose only for babies who mothers test positive. President Trump called the vote a "very good decision."

National News CDC panel revamped by RFK Jr. votes to scrap hepatitis B birth dose schedule Justin Boggs

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a vaccine skeptic, fired the entire 17-member advisory committee earlier this year and replaced it with a group that includes several anti-vaccine voices.

For more than 30 years, the government has advised that all babies be vaccinated against the liver infection right after birth. The shots are widely considered to be a public health success for preventing thousands of illnesses.

"Since the universal hepatitis B birth dose was first recommended nationally in 1991, the U.S. has seen a 99% decline in pediatric hepatitis B infections," according to a spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). "Colorado recorded only 23 cases of perinatal hepatitis B between 2001 and 2015, with no confirmed cases since 2016."

The state health department on Friday said it continues to recommend that all Colorado health providers continue to offer the vaccine to all newborns at birth, and added the new CDC vaccine guidance "does not change existing hepatitis B vaccine requirements" for children in child care or K-12 schools.

A CDPHE official on Friday also said the state health agency is also taking several steps "to provide clarity and maintain access for families and providers."

Among these are proposing emergency rulemaking with the Colorado Board of Health to incorporate the AAP's childhood and adolescent immunization schedule to better align between Colorado school vaccine requirements and the hepatitis B vaccine recommendation; work with the Division of Insurance and the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to ensure coverage continues across private insurance, Health First Colorado (Medicaid), and Child Health Plan Plus (nothing has changed for state-regulated insurance plans); develop and distribute educational materials for hospital-based and prenatal health care providers on the importance of hepatitis B vaccination at birth; and outreach to birthing hospitals and birth centers across Colorado "to identify and address any barriers experienced in offering the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine to their patients."

The acting director of the CDC, Jim O’Neill, is expected to decide later whether to accept the committee’s recommendation.

Denver7's Óscar Contreras contributed to this report.