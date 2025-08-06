Children's Hospital Colorado experts train staff members at Evans Army Community Hospital on pediatric trauma

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson's military doctors and nurses are looking to civilians for specialized pediatric training.

Tuesday, Children's Hospital Colorado pediatric ICU experts went to Evans Army Community Hospital on post. They trained the staff members there on pediatric trauma and emergencies.

Most of the patients seen at Evans are adults, so staff members look to Children's for on-going training.

"Some of that is seasonality based on pediatrics, some of that is... recent patients they have seen or have sent to us,... so, we collaborate with their team to build scenarios that... make sense to them, things that they've actually taken care of," said Dennis Pitts, Clinical Manager of the Pediatric Clinic at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Tuesday's training also included the upcoming flu season. Doctors say they see an uptick of cases after children go back to school.

