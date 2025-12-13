Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reflects on legacy of 17-year-old giraffe Khalid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is reflecting on the legacy of Khalid, a 17-year-old breeding male giraffe, who was humanely euthanized on Friday.

CMZoo says that his care team had been supporting him through mobility issues, and with his rapidly declining health over the past week, they made the decision to say goodbye.

Khalid would've been 18 in May, and the average life expectancy for a male giraffe in human care is 16 1/2 years.

Since he arrived in June 2010, Khalid, aka "Big Daddy," was the zoo's only breeding bull. He was the father of seven calves, including 6-year-old Viv and 3-year-old Wednesday, two female giraffes that currently live at the zoo.

“He was a gentle giant. He had this huge imposing head and body paired with a surprisingly gentle demeanor. Many people will remember him leaning over the fence into the nursery stall when his babies were born, so he could delicately smell them and lick their heads. He was also gentle with guests, who would save lettuce especially for Khalid when feeding our herd.” Kacie Meffley, giraffe animal care manager at CMZoo

CMZoo also says Khalid had a large fan club who would visit him on his birthday, World Giraffe Day, and every day of the year, feeding him after visiting the rest of the giraffes.

He met thousands of people over the years, including some very special encounters.

The care teams at CMZoo work hard to ensure that the animals have their Last Best Day, and say that Khalid's passing was peaceful.

CMZoo will eventually welcome another breeding bull as soon as possible, but doesn't have any concrete plans at this point.

